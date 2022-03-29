BJP youth wing chalks out plans for bringing party to power in non-NDA ruled states

New Delhi, March 29 The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of BJP, on Tuesday held a meeting to brainstorm strategies to bring the party to power in non-NDA ruled states.

In the meeting held at party national headquarters here, BJYM national president and Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya, presidents, in-charges, co-incharges from non-NDA ruled states were present.

During the meeting, those present discussed strategies to bring the BJP to power in non-NDA ruled states. The state presidents submitted a detailed report on issues taken up politically for agitation in the last one year and the impact of these events in those states.

"The BJYM also discussed its political strategy to tackle the non-democratic and unconstitutional acts of these state governments," it said in a statement.

Surya said that it is pertinent that the BJYM assists in uprooting the undemocratic and corrupt governments in non-NDA-ruled states in the next Legislative Assembly elections and pave the way to establish clean and transparent BJP governments in these states.

"This will enable better coordination with Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and help the states join the path of achieving remarkable economic progress," Surya said.

Surya suggested the state leaders exercise their duties by helping the general public in full capacity and by pointing out to the state government instances of misconduct and unfair discharge of powers.

He asked the BJYM office-bearers to make the presence of the Youth Wing felt in each of the non-NDA-ruled states.

"The BJYM needs to work like a bridge to make the general public aware about the public welfare policies of the central government led by respected Prime Minister Modi and the repressive decisions of the non-NDA government of the states. The non-NDA government of the state takes the credit for the good work of the Centre and blames its failures on the Centre," Surya said.

He further stated that the people of the country have realised that it is only the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Modi, that is working for the benefit of the citizens and safeguarding its interests.

"In the next Legislative Assembly elections, the people in non-NDA-ruled states will surely elect the BJP to power," Surya added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor