BJP's bastion Gujarat has been breached, next time we will win fort: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 8 Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Gujarat is considered a stronghold of the BJP, but we have been able to breach this fort. Next time, we will win the fort, he told party workers.

"Aam Aadmi Party has got about 13 per cent votes in Gujarat, till now 39 lakh votes have been received and counting is still going on. We are grateful to the people who reposed faith in us. This time we have succeeded in breaking the fort, next time we will win the fort", Kejriwal said in a video message to the party workers after the party fulfilled the required criteria to get national recognition.

Many many congratulations to the workers of Aam Aadmi Party and all the countrymen. Your Aam Aadmi Party has now become a national party. The people of Gujarat have made Aam Aadmi Party a national party. The number of votes that Aam Aadmi Party has got from Gujarat has legally made Aam Aadmi Party a national party, said Kejriwal.

He added that the AAP was established as a small party just ten years ago and now the party has governments in two states and has become a national party. "I will be forever grateful to you for the love I got from the people of Gujarat every time I went to Gujarat during the elections, I learned a lot from Gujarat", he said.

About his campaign strategy in Gujarat, Kejriwal said that we ran a positive campaign and never used foul language, did not speak against anyone. We said that we have done this work in Delhi and Punjab and if we get a chance in Gujarat, we will do similar work. This is what separates us from other parties.

"In the last 75 years, the politics of caste, religion, abusing and fighting has been going on. For the first time a party has come, which talks about the issues of the people of the country, talks about making the country number one, schools, hospitals, electricity, water and roads to take the country forward. We have to do positive politics only. We are decent, honest and patriotic people. We have to maintain this identity in future as well. Many congratulations and thanks to all those workers of Gujarat who worked hard day and night", he told the party workers.

