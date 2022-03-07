BJP's concept of dynastic politics illusionary: Rita Bahuguna's son

Lucknow, March 7 Mayank Joshi, son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who has joined the Samajwadi Party, has now said that BJP's opposition to dynasty politics was 'illusionary'.

Mayank told reporters that the party denied him a ticket but Rajnath Singh's son was given one.

He said, "I do not understand the BJP's concept of 'parivarvaad'. I am trying to figure out on what basis Rajnath Singh's son gets a ticket, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan's son gets a ticket, but Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son is denied one."

He said that he had spent over 13 years in the BJP, but did not get any recognition.

"I have spent 13 years in the BJP, but the party has not given me anything. It is good that the party has not given. Now, I am satisfied and I think that the young people have a future in the Samajwadi Party. I am happy to join the SP. It is the most progressive party," he said.

Joshi said that his mother Rita Bahuguna Joshi is also on the verge of political retirement.

"She has almost retired from politics now because she is 73-years-old. She has already said that she will not contest the next election, will write books, write memoirs," he said.

