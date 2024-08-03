BJP's Girish Mahajan Demands Narco Test Of Former HM Anil Deshmukh, Jailed Cop Sachin Vaze

Suspended police officer Sachin Vaze has made serious allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, claiming that Deshmukh accepted bribes through his personal assistants. Vaze has stated that he has provided all the details in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. These allegations have caused a significant stir in Maharashtra's political landscape. In response, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan has demanded a narco test for both Anil Deshmukh and Sachin Vaze.

"Modi and Fadnavis are strong leaders. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are with us. We have no reason to worry," said Girish Mahajan. He further added, "Anil Deshmukh demanded ₹100 crore from Vaze. After getting bail, Vaze accused Fadnavis. Why didn't he speak up for three years? Now, he's talking nonsense. They tried to frame me with false charges to handicap Fadnavis and finish the BJP. This is all on record."

Mahajan also mentioned that there was pressure on the SP in Jalgaon to charge him under MCOCA. "I am senior to Anil Deshmukh, yet there was pressure to file a case against me. Deshmukh is now stuck everywhere and is resorting to lies. A narco test for Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze, and SP Mundhe will reveal the truth," demanded Mahajan.

Mahajan criticized Uddhav Thackeray for previously supporting Vaze. "It was Uddhav Thackeray who wanted Vaze back in the job. Thackeray had said, 'What does Vaze do, is he Laden?' Now when Vaze speaks, they cry foul. They are defaming Devendra Fadnavis and misleading the Muslim and Dalit communities with false narratives. No matter how much a frog puffs up, it doesn't become big. Share information about central and state government schemes. The 'Ladki Bahin' scheme is important. We are political workers, and while self-interest is necessary, we must also work for the people. Political gains should come, but we must reach every household," he concluded.