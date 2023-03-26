BJP's IT, minorities cells go on overdrive in UP for 2024 general election

By Deepika Rathour

New Delhi, March 26 Uttar Pradesh is the most important state to capture the power in Delhi. For the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been achieving stupendous success in Uttar Pradesh. In 2024 also, the party wants to repeat this success again. This is the reason why the saffron party has made a completely different strategy this time in the state.

The BJP is considered far ahead of its opponents in terms of social media and IT reach. This time the BJP is further strengthening its IT team in the state a strategy that will not be easy for its opponents to match.

About 27,000 IT teams are being prepared in the state. In fact, there are about 27,000 'Shakti Kendras' in BJP's state. These centres play an important role in taking the party's campaigns, programmes to the grassroots level and taking feedback.

The BJP wants to strengthen its network by connecting these Shakti Kendras online. By doing this, the leadership will have a direct eye on the workers working at the grassroots level. Information related to the programmes and campaigns of the party will reach the workers in a better way. Along with this, the party will be able to do video conferencing with the workers even at the smallest level and will be able to get the grassroots feedback directly.

Significantly, in 2019, BJP had won 62 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Ten seats went to the BSP and five to the SP, while Congress got only one seat.

The BJP had won 71 out of 80 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This success of the party was surprising as it had got only 10 seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Not only the IT department, BJP's Minority cell in Uttar Pradesh is also way ahead in the preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP's Minority Morcha on Wednesday launched a year-long outreach programme for Muslims, named 'Sufi Samvad'. The campaign launched in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections especially focuses on the Muslim-dominated districts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala and Telangana.

According to the party's minority morcha head Jamal Siddiqui, a team of 150 people associated with Sufism has been formed for the campaign, which will culminate in a large meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative comes months after Prime Minister Modi suggested that the party workers reach out to Sufis, Bohras, and Pasmandas in the country's Muslim community.

At the launch of the campaign on Wednesday, people working in Sufi dargahs across 30 states and Union territories gathered at the BJP headquarters to firm up various events under the campaign.

Majority of the events under this initiative will be held in the Muslim-majority districts and where there is a substantial population of Muslims.

A special focus will be laid on Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar and Telangana, which cumulatively send 199 members to the Lok Sabha.

