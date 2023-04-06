BJP's Karnataka core group to meet in Delhi in Friday

New Delhi, April 6 In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections next month, BJP President J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting with Karnataka core group at his residence here on Friday with Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa among those present, party sources said.

The BJP's top brass is likely to decide on the list of candidates for the election The party high command had directed the Karnataka unit to make a list of three potential candidates from each constituency which Bommai and Yediyurappa will present before the top leadership, the sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor