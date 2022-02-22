BJP's Sunil Deodhar questions silence on murder of Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Sunil Deodhar condemned the killing of a Bajrang Dal leader, questioning the silence of the people on the Shivamogga incident.

Speaking toon Monday, the BJP leader said, "The murder of Hindu youth is sad and condemnable. His contributions in life towards society will not go in vain. The Hindu youth is filled with anger in the state."

Deodhar said that "a certain section of society prefers to keep silence on such crimes". Those who remain silent on such incidents are equally responsible as those who execute, he added.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga police requested the District Collector to impose a curfew in the area till Tuesday morning in view of the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivamogga, Laxmi Prasad BM, said, "We have requested the DC to impose a curfew starting tonight till tomorrow morning."

He said that everything is peaceful after the procession ended, and the total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number.

Minister in charge of Shivamogga district KC Narayana Gowda said that the murder of the Bajrang Dal's activist couldn't have taken place without support.

"A scuffle took place between the accused and the deceased. Three people have been arrested so far in the case and two others will be apprehended," he informed.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has also been announced for the kin of Harsha by MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA from Honnali, Karnataka.

The 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor