BLA’s Majeed Brigade attacks Chinese engineers in Gwadar

New Delhi, Aug 13 A convoy of vehicles belonging to Chinese engineers and Pakistani forces was targeted in an armed attack in Balochistan’s coastal city of Gwadar on Sunday morning. “Pro-independence” group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack, as per reports.

According to details, two heavily armed men attacked a convoy of Chinese company and Pakistani forces, who were guarding the convey, near Faqir Colony Bridge in Gwadar early on Sunday morning.

According to local sources, heavy gunfire and explosions were heard for several hours, while citizens have been confined to their homes and area barricaded. There have also been reports of internet shutdowns in different areas of the coastal city, the reports said.

Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. In a short media statement, BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said that BLA’s Majeed Brigade was behind the attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar.

The group named the attackers as Naveed Baloch alias Aslam of Nigewar Dasht and Maqbool Baloch alias Qaim of Awaran, the reports said.

Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media statement confirmed the attack and said that ‘terrorists’ used small arms and hand grenades in the attack.

“Due to an efficient and swift response, two terrorists were sent to hell with no harm to any military or civil persons,” ISPR statement read.

