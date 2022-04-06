Blast in Kabul mosque, 6 injured

Kabul, April 6 At least six people were injured in a hand grenade explosion inside a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday, sources said.

"A man hurled a hand grenade inside Pul-e Khishti Mosque at midday. As a result, six people were wounded," Xinhua news agency reported citing the Afghan Interior Ministry's tweet.

The wounded were shifted to hospitals and a suspected man has been arrested, according to the ministry.

The official report spelled no further details.

"The blast occurred shortly after the people offered prayers at midday. The Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures," eyewitness Najib Ullah told Xinhua.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

