'Blood on CM's hands', Punjab Congress takes on AAP's Bhagwant Mann-led govt after Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

Congress condoled the demise of party leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.

The Congress leader was shot at by the unknown people and was brought dead to the Mansa hospital, as per the Civil Surgeon.

It is to be noted that the incident took place a day after Moose Wala's security was withdrawn by the Punjab police.

"The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party and the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans and friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Punjab unit of the party hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state calling it "insensitive and inexperienced" and alleging "blood on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hands".

"Heartbreaking that Sidhu Mossewala Ji's security was revoked just yesterday as a publicity stunt by insensitive & inexperienced @AamAadmiParty regime. The state's law and order is appalling. CM and DGP have blood on their hands. RIP Shubhdeep Moosewala," Punjab Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, condoling the demise of the party leader, demanded the dismissal of the state government.

"I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia, Sidhu Mooseewla. He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED," Warring tweeted.

Moose Wala had joined the Congress party in December last year ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

