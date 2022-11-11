B'luru airport now second largest in the country: Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 11 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said with the inauguration of Terminal 2, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) has become the second largest airport of the country.

Speaking at a function organised to unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda the founder of Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the airport on Friday, he said the Prime Minister has given two gifts to Karnataka.

"PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat train and inaugurated second terminal of Bengaluru International Airport, sub-urban train and construction of a port in the coastal region for which the government of Karnataka is indebted to him," he said.

"We have resolved to follow the ideology and thinking of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the development of Karnataka," he said.

The Chief Minister said "today is a golden letter day in the development of Karnataka" as PM Modi has offered floral tributes to Saint Kanaka Dasa, Maharshi Valmiki and Onake Obavva, and shown respects to the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Bommai said Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and rulers of Vijayanagar kingdom had shown the golden period to villages around Bengaluru.

"Today, this city has grown as an international city thanks to the vision of Kempegowda who ensured planned development with a number of tanks and opening the markets for every profession.

