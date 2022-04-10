Bochaha by-poll: Bihar BJP workers protest against Baby Kumari's candidature

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a party meeting on Saturday opposed Baby Kumari, the party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Bihar Assembly constituency Bochaha and protested in front of the state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

The party workers stated that the old workers who have worked hard for the party in Muzaffarpur are being ignored.

One of the party workers said, "Party workers who have actually worked hard for the party and the constituency are being cornered and on top of it they expect us to get votes for them."

Another worker claimed, "Baby Kumari is a liar, she declared six months ago that she has got a road constructed, but in reality, there are huge potholes on that road."

Earlier, the BJP had announced it will contest the by-election from the Bochaha Assembly constituency which was earlier held by its ally Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani and announced former MLA Baby Kumari's name as its official candidate.

Baby Kumari had earlier won the seat as an Independent in 2015 and later lent her support to the saffron party.

In 2020, the seat went to VIP under the seat-sharing agreement among the four constituents of the NDA. Musafir Paswan had emerged the winner and the seat fell vacant after his death last November.

Voting for the Bochaha by-poll will be held on April 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor