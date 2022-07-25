Bolsonaro officially announces re-lection bid

Brasilia, July 25 Incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has officially announced his intent to seek re-election and named Walter Souza Braga Netto, the former Minister of Defense, as his running mate for Vice President.

In his announcement on Sunday, Bolsonaro highlighted his role in improving the agricultural sector and the growth of infrastructure, with the building of highways and railways, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the latest data released by Datafolha poll in June, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the lead with 47 per cent of the vote, followed by Bolsonaro with 28 per cent.

The left-wing Workers' Party (PT) officially nominated Lula on July 21, while left-of-centre candidate Ciro Gomes, running in a distant third, was nominated by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) the previous day.

As of August 16, candidates can officially start campaigning online and in public spaces until the day before the october 2 election.

In case no candidate wins 50 per cent of the valid votes, a run-off is scheduled for October 30.

