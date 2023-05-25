Boycott of new parliament building inauguration a response to "authoritarian government": Derek O'Brien

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 : Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday said that the boycott of the new parliament building inauguration by opposition parties is a response to the "boycott of parliamentary traditions by an authoritarian government".

"Boycott of #Parliament building opening by 20 parties representing the diversity and pluralism of India is a response to boycott of parliamentary traditions by an authoritarian government. The 'NDA statement' pulled out by BJP is telling. A once large coalition now virtually extinct!" Derek O'Brien said in a tweet.

Opposition parties have accused the government of "sidelining" President Murmu. The BJP has hit back accusing the opposition parties of "disregarding" democracy.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday said that the move to boycott the inauguration of the Parliament building is not merely disrespectful but "a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of the country".

TMC is among 19 parties who on Wednesday issued a joint statement accusing the government of "bypassing" President and said they would boycott the new Parliament building inauguration.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

