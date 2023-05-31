BPSC issues notification for recruitment of 1,70,461 teachers

Patna, May 31 The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1,70,461 teachers in the state.

The aspirants will fill up the form from June 15 and the last date of filling the form is July 12, BPSC chairman Atul Prasad said .

A notification to this effect was uploaded on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in on Tuesday night.

BPSC will now organise tests with a provision of negative marking. The question paper will comprise 120 questions with 80 from the subject of aspirants and 40 from general study.

The candidates who have passed CTET, STET, BTET, B-tech, will be eligible to apply for the job. The women candidates have been given a reservation of 50 per cent. The result of the examination will be announced within 3 months followed by their recruitment.

