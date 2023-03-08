"Branch manager of pan-India corporate..." AIADMK leader jibes at BJP's K Annamalai amid war of words

The war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) over alleged "poaching" of the leaders by AIADMK continued on Wednesday.

The AIADMK IT Wing Zonal Secretary Kovai Sathyan took to Twitter today to attack BJP state chief K Annamalai and called him a "branch manager of a corporate".

"Difference between a leader and a manager. Our beloved leader AMMA was chosen by 1.5 crore cadre and so was Karunanidhi by his cadres. As far as BJP TN head is concerned the role is as good as a branch manager of a corporate operating pan India," Sathyan said on Twitter.

Recently several BJP MLAs resigned to join the AIADMK.

On Tuesday, BJP Intellectual Wing State Secretary Krishnan, IT wing State secretary Dileep Kannan, Trichy Rural District Vice President Vijay and State OBC Wing Secretary Ammu joined AIADMK by meeting Edappadi K Palaniswami.

This came just days after the exit of BJP State IT Wing Chief Nirmal Kumar to AIADMK with serious allegations against Annamalai.

Similar to Nirmal Kumar, IT Wing State Secretary Krishnan also resigned from BJP with serious allegations against Annamalai. This has sparked a debate in Social Media between AIADMK and BJP Supporters.

BJP Functionaries raised questions about how Edappadi Palaniswami can welcome them with a smile by being an alliance partner. In one such Twitter post, BJP Sports and Skill Development State President Amar Prasad Reddy mentioned "AIADMK being an alliance partner shouldn't have done this".

Meanwhile, Annamalai told ANI, "Some four BJP leaders have joined, it's an unfortunate state in Tamil Nadu where Dravidian politicians who think that they run big parties want to poach from BJP and grow their party. That only shows BJP is growing".

Reacting to Annamalai's comments AIADMK IT Wing Secretary Singai Ramachandran retorted on Twitter, "Once BJP was getting votes lesser than NOTA. In the 2021 election, how BJP MLAs won the election is the answer for this (AIADMK - BJP faced the election as allies). AIADMK is the organization which won the election single-handedly. It is only a joke to say to develop AIADMK, BJP persons are needed".

Even during the Erode East bypoll, there was a war of words between AIADMK and BJP with AIADMK passing comments saying the BJP doesn't have a role in inter-party issues. Now once again it has become debatable.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor