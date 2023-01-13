Brazil estimates over 301 mn tonnes in grain production for 2022-2023

Brasilia, Jan 13 Brazilian grain production will reach 310.9 million tonnes in the 2022-2023 cycle, a growth of 14.5 per cent compared to the previous period, according to the estimate by the state-run National Supply Company (CONAB).

CONAB expects the production of soybeans, Brazil's main export, which is nearing the end of its planting cycle, to total 152.7 million tonnes, 22.2 per cent higher than in 2021-2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

Regarding the three annual harvests of corn, the total is projected to be 125.06 million tonnes, an increase of 10.5 per cent in relation to the last cycle.

Meanwhile, CONAB forecasts a 9.3 per cent reduction in the cultivated area of rice, estimated at 1.5 million hectares, with production of 10.4 million tonnes.

In addition, the total area under bean cultivation is expected to decrease 1.8 per cent, to 2.96 million tonnes, CONAB said.

The wheat harvest, which has been completed, will reach a new record, estimated at 9.8 million tonnes, 27.2 per cent higher than the previous harvest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor