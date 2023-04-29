Brazil's Lula recognises 6 new indigenous reserves

Brasilia, April 29 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed a decree to recognise six new indigenous reserves, which will ban mining and restrict commercial farming in the regions.

Taking to Twitter late Friday, the President said: "Today we demarcate six indigenous territories, an important step. Be sure to organise and charge. The government exists to serve the interests of the people."

The 77-year-old President signed the decree earlier on Friday at a gathering of indigenous people from across the country in the capital Brasilia.

"We are going to legalise indigenous lands. It is a process that takes a little while, because it has to go through many hands," the BBC quoted Lula as saying.

"I don't want any indigenous territory to be left without demarcation during my government. That is the commitment I made to you."

The new reserves, including a vast area of Amazon rainforest, cover about 620,000 hectares. They are in central Brazil, as well as the country's north-east and south.

The presidential decree grants indigenous people exclusive use of natural resources on the reserves.

All mining is banned, and there are tighter rules for commercial farming and logging, the BBC reported.

While hailing Lula's decision, some indigenous leaders pointed out that his government had vowed to recognise 14 new territories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor