BRICS Youth camp delegation visits Lenin Memorial House

Moscow, Aug 5 Participants of the third edition of BRICS Youth Camp from five countries including Russia, India, China, Brazil and South Africa on Saturday visited Lenin Memorial House to explore about the history of Russia.

There are a total of 60 participants in the third edition of BRICS Youth Camp.

Vladimir Lenin was the founder of Soviet Russia, who grew up in the house and spent nine years of his life there.

From an early age, he was interested in books especially geography and history and also learnt various foreign languages in the same house.

At age 17, he was expelled from Kazan Imperial University, where he was studying law, for taking part in an ‘illegal’ student protest.

Participants of BRICS youth camp explored the house where Lenin’s family lived on rent. His mother was a homemaker and father, an academician. The son of Ilya Ulyanov and Maria Alexandrovna Ulyanova, he was the third of six siblings in an educated family.

The family’s dining room, bedroom, and the library has been kept in the same manner. People from across the world visit the museum to understand the life and work of Lenin.

Under Lenin’s administration, the Soviet Union became a one-party socialist state governed by the Communist Party. He was ideologically a Marxist and his ideology is known as Leninism.

“Lenin was a scholar from his childhood. He played chess, won awards and was a bright child. His father did a lot in the education sector in Ulyanovsk,” said the guide at the house.

Serene nature, backyard for playing games, vibrant colours and everything minimal is how the Lenin’s two-storey house has been preserved. In the backyard of the house there is an apple tree which is over 100 years-old.

