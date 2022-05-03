Bring law to curb casteism in songs, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh urges Nitish

Patna, May 3 Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh on Tuesday appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a new law to prevent songs that spread casteism.

In a post uploaded on social media, he said that the Bhojpuri language has great importance in the culture of Bihar. "But the way casteist songs are coming in Bhojpuri is alarming and it should be stopped to save the prestige of Bihar on social, cultural, political, and religious fronts.

"Some Bhojpuri artists are involved in spreading casteist frenzy in the society through songs. As you (Nitish Kumar) are like the heart of Bihar, I humbly request you to bring a law through cabinet to save the prestige of Bhojpuri language," he said.

Singh's appeal came at a time when one of his fans abused another Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav a few days ago, and openly threatened to rape his wife and daughter. Following this, Yadav wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar seeking stringent action against the accused.

The singer has been in the limelight ever since he had divorced his wife. His rivalry with Yadav is also well-known.

