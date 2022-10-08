Broom will sweep mud in Gujarat to oust lotus: Punjab CM

Dahod (Gujarat), Oct 8 Asserting that the lotus blooms in mud but the broom will clean this mud in Gujarat, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that it will pave the way for wiping out the lotus from the state.

Addressing a public rally here, the Chief Minister said the winds of change are blowing in Gujarat. He said that after 27 years a scenario has emerged where the broom (Aam Aadmi Party's symbol) will oust the lotus (BJP's symbol) from the state.

Mann said that the Congress is already on the ventilator in the state and the main competition is between the AAP and the BJP.

He stated that the huge attendance at the rallies of the party symbolises that people are fed up of the incumbent government. The people want change from this ineffective and corrupt government.

Mann said that they are not selling fake dreams but people are supporting a change in system.

The Chief Minister said the country has been blessed with a number of natural resources. However, he bemoaned that the leaders have ruined the country with their corrupt deeds.

Mann said the countrymen should come forward for ousting these corrupt leaders.

Listing the several path-breaking initiatives of the AAP government in Punjab, the Chief Minister said that from July 1 onwards the Punjab government has provided 600 units of free power to people in every bill cycle.

He said as a result of this 50 lakh households out of a total 72.66 lakh have got zero power bill in the month of September. Likewise, Mann said more than 17,000 government jobs have been given to the youth in the last six months.

He said there is no paper leakage in the state as was prevalent in Gujarat. Mann said that jobs are given through a transparent process.

Mann said his government is against the exploitative contractual system of jobs due to which they had started the process of regularising the services of more than 36,000 contractual employees in Punjab.

He added that his government issued a notification on Friday for regularising nearly 9,000 teachers in the state. He said it is to ensure that permanent government employees can provide good governance to people.

