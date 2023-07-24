BRS leaders distribute tomatoes, devise innovative ways to celebrate KTR’s birthday

Hyderabad, July 24 Leaders of Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated the birthday of their Working President and state minister K.T. Rama Rao in an innovative manner by distributing tomatoes among people at a few places.

With tomatoes still priced at Rs 125 to Rs 150 kg in the market, the ruling party leaders came up with the innovative idea of distributing the veggie to celebrate KTR’s 47th birthday.

BRS MLA Mutha Gopal distributes packets of tomatoes to people at Parsigutta in Musheerabad constituency in Hyderabad.

Another BRS leader in Warangal distributed tomatoes. Women lined up to receive the priced vegetable arranged in baskets from the hands of Rajanala Srihari. After a few minutes, there was chaos as people vied with each other to grab the goodies.

Earlier, he along with his supporters cut the cake to celebrate KTR’s birthday.

The same leader had kicked up a row in October last year by distributing a live chicken and a liquor bottle each to people to celebrate Chief Minister KCR’s decision to turn Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into national party BRS.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders tried to find catchy ways to wish KTR. One of them, Aravind Alishetty showcased a big bus in Hyderabad with ‘Happy birthday KTR Anna’ written on it along with KTR and KCR’s portraits.

The bus also highlighted achievements of KTR in the form of pictures of projects like T-Hub, T-Works, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and a few flyovers of Hyderabad.

The BRS leaders resorted to this despite the appeal by KTR to come forward and support orphans in their own way, rather than splurging money on advertisements. KTR announced on his birthday that he will personally support orphan children of the state home, Yousufguda run by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

He pledged to support 47 meritorious children from 10th/12th grades and 47 more from the professional courses under the Gift A Smile initiative. He will provide a laptop each and two years of intense coaching from the best institute towards their firm future.

Ministers, top leaders of BRS, leaders from various political parties and celebrities greeted KTR on his birthday.

