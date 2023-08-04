BSNL landline phone, internet to be restored at Rahul’s Wayanad office

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 BSNL landline phone and the internet connection which was disconnected at Rahul Gandhi’s office at Wayanad following his conviction in a criminal defamation case will be restored soon.

The communication connections were disconnected soon after Rahul Gandhi was convicted.

According to local party leaders, Rahul Gandhi’s office at Wayanad was maintained by party workers and was hustling with activity when the apex court verdict came on Friday.

“We all know how dear Rahul Gandhi holds his constituency. Even during the period of his disqualification he used to work for the upliftment of people of his constituency. We are waiting for him to visit his constituency as 10 anganwadis have been given a facelift using the funds which Rahul Gandhi brought from the CSR funds of a company. We want him to inaugurate it,” said a local party worker.

