BSP announces support to Dhankhar for V-P
By IANS | Published: August 3, 2022 08:42 AM 2022-08-03T08:42:04+5:30 2022-08-03T08:55:16+5:30
Lucknow, Aug 3 Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has announced support to the vice-Presidential candidate of the NDA, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Mayawati said that she was formally announcing her support to Dhankhar because the ruling coalition and the opposition had failed to arrive at a consensus on the issue.
She said her party had decided to support the NDA candidate in wider national interest and the Bahujan movement.
The voting for the vice-president's election is scheduled to take place on August 6.
