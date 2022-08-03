BSP announces support to Dhankhar for V-P

Lucknow, Aug 3 Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has announced support to the vice-Presidential candidate of the NDA, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mayawati said that she was formally announcing her support to Dhankhar because the ruling coalition and the opposition had failed to arrive at a consensus on the issue.

She said her party had decided to support the NDA candidate in wider national interest and the Bahujan movement.

The voting for the vice-president's election is scheduled to take place on August 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor