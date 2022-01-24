Budget in Punjab will be based on public opinion: Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Jan 24 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said when his party forms government in Punjab in 2022, the annual financial budget of the state will be prepared with the suggestions of the public.

He said in Delhi his government prepares budget by considering the public opinion.

In a statement here on Monday, Kejriwal said the AAP government of Delhi has started deliberations for the budget for fiscal 2022-23. Suggestions are being sought from the common people and businessmen of Delhi to prepare the budget.

In Punjab too, the budget will be prepared in similar manner when the AAP government is formed. Before preparing the budget of Punjab, opinions of all sections, including the common man, especially traders, businessmen, farmers, labourers, women, youth and employees, will be taken into account.

Kejriwal said the government of AAP will include the suggestions received during the meeting with the people of Punjab, traders and businessmen in the budget to solve their problems.

Neglected and deprived sections of the state will be able to directly convey their issues and suggestions to the government and the government will include their opinions in the budget and schemes.

Kejriwal said, "this budget of the Delhi government is Swaraj budget."

Under this, the public and businessmen of Delhi will be made participants in the preparation of the budget and their opinion and suggestions will be included in the next year's annual budget.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor