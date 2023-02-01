Budget will prove to be a milestone in building modern India: Khattar

New Delhi, Feb 1 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the "Amrit Budget" while keeping in mind every section of the society.

"The seven priorities of the government towards the country and the society mentioned by the Finance Minister in the Budget will benefit every section. The Budget presented in 'Amrit Kaal' will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India," he said.

"On the vision of PM Modi, the general budget will prove fruitful in the direction of making the country the leading economy of the world," the Haryana Chief Minister said.

"It is not just a budget, but also a vision document of the 'Amrit Kaal' of futuristic India. This is an all-encompassing and all-inclusive budget, giving new energy to the countrymen. It will contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation and employment generation," he added.

Khattar said that the resolve to include all sections of the society in the mainstream of development is visible in every aspect of the Budget presented earlier on Wednesday by Sitharaman in Parliament.

"This budget is inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of job professionals, youth, women and farmers. Special focus has been laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers welfare, higher education, innovation and research, which will also be beneficial for Haryana.

"The announcement of Indian Institute of Millet for coarse grains, promotion of fisheries and horticulture sector or connecting one crore farmers with natural farming are many such decisions which will further strengthen our agriculture system," he said.

"This budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goal of 'Antyodaya'. Taking inspiration from the budget, Haryana will also prepare its Budget keeping in mind the 2.5 crore residents of the state," Khattar said.

