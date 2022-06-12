Bulldozer is a symbol of state hooliganism, says Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, June 12 Following incidents of violence in Prayagraj, Hathras, Firozabad etc after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh and the subsequent police crackdown, RLD chief Jayant Choudhary on Sunday attacked the state government over the issue.

Jayant Choudhary said, "The use of bulldozer is not the enforcement of the rule of law. Rather it has become a symbol of state sponsored hooliganism!"

RLD chief's statement came at a time when a bulldozer was moved to the 'illegal' house of Prayagraj violence mastermind Mohammad Javed alias Javed Pump.

Taking action against those involved in the violence, the Uttar Pradesh Police have so far arrested more than 300 persons in the state. Of these, 91 people have been arrested from Prayagraj, 51 from Hathras, 71 from Saharanpur, 34 from Moradabad, 15 from Firozabad, six from Aligarh, 34 from Ambedkar Nagar and two from Jalaun district.

All of them are accused of indulging in stone pelting, disturbing the atmosphere and instigating people. At present, the security arrangements in the violence-hit areas of all these districts are normal and the situation is under control.

