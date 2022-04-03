Bungalow row: Chirag Paswan blames Nitish Kumar, Pashupati Kumar Paras for insulting him

Patna, April 3 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan said on Saturday that he is upset with the way the Central government officials evicted the from the 12 Janpath bungalow located in New Delhi and threw the belongings of his father and LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan.

He blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party President Pashupati Kumar Paras for 'humiliating' him through government machinery.

"I was always ready to vacate the bungalow, which was allotted to my father late Ram Vilas Paswan. On March 29, the officials informed us that an order for vacating the bungalow may come on March 30. We were ready for it and vacated the bungalow in three hours," Chirag Paswan said after reaching Patna on Saturday.

"But the way officials came with Delhi police, ransacked the house and threw the belongings, including the photograph of my father and a statue of B.R. Ambedkar, on the road was extremely disturbing. This government has recently given Padma Vibhushan to my father," Paswan added.

"I was recently called by a Union minister who assured me about the bungalow. He also called another Union minister and discussed the matter with him. I want to ask why he had called me. I will reveal his name at the right time," Chirag Paswan said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticised the way the photograph of Ram Vilas Paswan and the statue of B.R. Ambedkar were thrown on the road.

"Ram Vilas Paswan worked for the marginalised and the Dalits for his entire life. The way Central government threw the photograph of Padma Vibhushan late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji and statue of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar is an insult to our constitution and the Dalit community of the country. They will not forgive the Narendra Modi government for such an act," Tejashwi tweeted.

