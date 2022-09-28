Businessman Vijay Nair sent to 5 days' CBI custody

New Delhi, Sep 28 Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sent Vijay Nair, a businessman and close aide of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to five days' CBI custody in Delhi's excise policy scam.

He was arrested on Tuesday night by the CBI. Nair was the first person to be arrested in the excise scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that his custodial interrogation was necessary. Senior lawyer Rebecca John, who was appearing for Nair, opposed the CBI move saying her client has joined the investigation and was cooperating.

The court after hearing the argument of both the sides sent Nair to five days' CBI custody.

Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management firm and one of the prime suspects in the Delhi excise scam, had gone to London. He returned to join the probe and was placed under arrest.

The CBI has alleged that Nair was actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22. Nair was reportedly a volunteer of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and he allegedly helped party leaders by organising events and also handled their social media.

Sameer Mahendru, director of Indospirits, on behalf of Nair allegedly paid around Rs 2 to Rs 4 crore to Arjun Pandey, an associate of Sisodia.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to take undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servants through Nair.

