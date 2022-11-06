Bypolls 2022: TRS leads on Munugode seat with 714 votes in fourth round

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is currently leading the Munugode bypolls with 26,443 votes after the four rounds of counting.

While Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is trailing with 25,729 votes in the assembly constituency of Telangana's Munugode.

Counting of the votes for the bypolls, which were held on November 3 is currently underway at the godown of the Food Corporation of India in the state's Nalgonda.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had campaigned aggressively in Munugode for the polls that were conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3.

Meanwhile, the counting of the votes is underway in six other constituencies as well-- Andheri East of Maharashtra, Odisha's Dhamnagar, Haryana's Adampur, Mokama and Gopalganj of Bihar, and Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the latest trends till 24th round of voting, BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh Aman Giri continues his lead on the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh with a total of 94,338 votes, while Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari trails at 65,529 votes.

In the ninth round of counting of votes at the Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) Rituja Latke is still leading the trend with 29,033 votes.

In Bihar, RJD's Neelam Devi is now leading in Mokama with 70,746 votes so far after the 18th round of counting, while BJP's Sonam Devi could garner 54,258 votes. Whereas in Gopalganj BJP is leading the contest with 2,318 votes as its BJP candidate Kusum Devi is leading with 44,710 votes and RJD's Mohan Prasad is trailing with 42,392 votes.

Confident of her victory, RJD's Neelam Devi said, "My victory was certain. I had already said there was nobody else in my contest. It was just a formality. Mokama is the land of Parshuram, people won't get lured. Vidhayak ji (Anant Singh) served people. They're giving the result now."

In Odisha's Dhamnagar, BJP has lead in the fifth round by 3,261 votes as its candidate Suryabanshi Suraj received 18,181 votes and Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) candidate Abanti Das gained 14,920 votes.

Till the sixth round of vote counting for Haryana's Adampur seat, BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi is leading with 35,686 total votes and Congress' Jay Prakash is currently trailing with 22460 votes.

( With inputs from ANI )

