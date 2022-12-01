Cabinet Secy holds meeting on annual capacity building plans

New Delhi, Dec 1 Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday interacted with secretaries of all ministries and departments on creation of annual capacity building plans.

Officials said that an Approach paper on Annual Capacity Building Plans prepared by Capacity Building Commission (CBC) was also launched on the occasion.

The meeting on Thursday was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to improve the Human Resource Management practices in the Government through "Mission Karmayogi".

At the launch of the Approach Paper for creation of Annual Capacity Building Plans for Ministries/Departments, the Cabinet Secretary appreciated the initiatives of CBC and said that, the basic idea of "Mission Karmayogi" is to fulfil the mandate of democratising knowledge across all verticals and levels.

He mentioned that within a short span of time, with the help of the Commission, over 1 lakh personnel of Railways and Police forces have been trained under Mission Karmayogi.

Over 200 contractual personal staff of several Union Ministers have also been trained.

Gauba said that Ministries and Departments have made considerable progress to move closer towards the vision of the Prime Minister to focus on citizen centricity and national priorities.

He appreciated various Ministries and Departments for taking up the initiative to start working on developing an annual capacity building plan.

Hailing efforts of various ministries and departments, Gauba said that ministries are doing a marvellous work in streamlining the functioning of the government through structured training and enhancing access to learning opportunities, optimising learning ecosystem and inculcating future-readiness from top to bottom level staff.

Gauba echoed the words of the Prime Minister that there is a need to completely transform the government's capacity building system.

The capacity building commission is moving along these lines and making a positive impact for the Civil Service fraternity.

He added that capacity building plans of the ministries/ departments should enable officers to acquire overall competency in all spheres of their work.

Gauba stressed on the need to replicate best practices of one ministry to other ministries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor