Calcutta HC curtails, modifies route of Group D candidates' rally

Kolkata, May 16 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday curtailed and modified the route of the protest rally by Group D post candidaes on Wednesday from near the road adjacent to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat in south Kolkata.

On Monday, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha approved the "lantern rally" near the Chief Minister's residence against alleged irregularities in recruitment of non-teaching staff in Group-D category in state-run schools.

However, on Tuesday, the state government approached the division bench of Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherjee and Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury challenging the order.

The division bench curtailed and modified the route of the protest rally. It said that instead of Harish Mukherjee Road, which is quite close to the Chief Minister's residence, the rally should pass through Asutosh Mukherjee Road which is a bit further from her residence.

It also ordered that the end point of the rally will be Kalighat Police Station, which is also quite at a distance from the residence of the Chief Minister.

