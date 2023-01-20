Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to draw up specific guidelines on teacher transfers

Kolkata, Jan 20 Irked over the growing tendencies of teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal to manager transfer near institutes closer to their residences, the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the state Education Department to frame specific guidelines relating to teachers' transfers in the state.

Giving this direction, a single-judge bench of Justice Biswajit Basu clearly said that the direction of the state Education Department will be final on this count.

"A new guideline will be formed and all the teachers will have to accept the transfer orders. If any teacher refuses to accept the transfer order, then the state school Education Department will have the power to take action against that teacher," he said.

Justice Basu also observed that, if necessary, the teachers concerned will have to accept the transfer to a school which is far away from their residence.

State Education Department sources said that, of late, there had been a growing tendency that the teachers seeking transfers either opt for any schools near their residence or to schools in Kolkata and its adjacent districts. "This often leads to paucity of adequate teachers in the schools in the remote rural areas in the state. Often it has been witnessed that a school with 100 students has just one teacher. The order from Justice Basu is expected to solve this problem to great extent," a source said.

