Calcutta HC dismisses plea for fast track hearing on forest guards' recruitment
By IANS | Published: May 25, 2023 04:36 PM 2023-05-25T16:36:06+5:30 2023-05-25T17:00:19+5:30
Kolkata, May 25 A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected a plea for a fast-track ...
Kolkata, May 25 A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected a plea for a fast-track hearing on a petition challenging a previous order by a single- judge bench cancelling the entire panel in recruitment in forest guards by the West Bengal Forest Department.
Earlier, a bench of Justice Lapita Bandopadhyay cancelled the entire panel for recruitment of 2,000 forest guards. Some of the candidates on the list approached a division bench arguing that only those getting appointments illegally should be removed from the list and also made an appeal for a fast-track hearing in the matter.
However, the vacation bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee rejected the appeal for fast-track hearing in the matter. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the petitioners to appeal at a different division bench on this count.
The recruitment in forest guards by the state Forest Department was done in 2020. However, a petition was filed at the high court alleging irregularities in the recruitment process.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app