Calcutta HC extends Abhishek Banerjee's protection against coercive action

Kolkata, Aug 4 The Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended the shield for Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee against coercive action by central investigative agencies in the West Bengal school jobs case till Friday.

The matter will be heard again on Friday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh observed.

On Thursday, Banerjee's counsel and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued in favour of the petition for dismissal of the ECIR by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against his client on the school job case.

Singhvi argued that his client is not an accused in the school job case.

"The matter is being investigated for about a year and my client's name is to surface in the matter. Still my client responded to the summon by a central investigative agency and fully cooperated with the agency in the matter. He appeared for questioning in time. So he should be relieved of the case now," Singhvi argued.

In his counter argument, ED's counsel said that there is no guarantee that anyone not named as an accused in the case today will also not be named as accused in future.

"The investigation in the matter is at an extremely critical stage now. The ECIR of ED cannot be vacated midway," the ED's counsel argued.

After hearing both sides Justice Ghosh directed that the matter be heard again on Friday and till then the protection against coercive action against Banerjee will continue.

