Calcutta HC to act tough if irregularities are found in recruitment of food inspectors

Kolkata, May 13 The Calcutta High Court on Saturday cautioned the West Bengal food and supplies department that it will act tough if irregularities are found in the recruitment of food inspectors.

A division bench of justices Harish Tandon and Prasenjit Biswas, while hearing a petition filed in the matter, said that the court will not tolerate any kind of irregularity in the recruitment of food inspectors.

The bench even went to the extent of saying that in case there is any irregularity in the recruitment process, the court will cancel all the flawed appointments.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on June 5.

The written examination for filling up vacancies of food inspectors with the state food and supplies department was conducted in 2018. In 2021, appointments were given to 100 selected candidates.

After the recruitments were made, some candidates who appeared for the exam approached the high court with a petition alleging lack of transparency in the recruitment process.

They alleged that several norms were flouted in the recruitment process. Initially, only 30 persons were made parties to the case. On Saturday, the state government's counsel requested the division bench to include all those related to the matter as parties in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor