Cambodian PM to attend 42nd ASEAN summit in Indonesia next week

Phnom Penh, May 7 Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will take part in the 42nd ASEAN summit and related meetings to be held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10-11, the Cambodian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

His attendance will be made at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2023, the statement said, adding that the summit will be convened under the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth".

"The ASEAN leaders will deliberate ways and means to sustain the momentum of the ASEAN community-building, advance the ASEAN's sustainable development agenda to realise an inclusive, participatory and collaborative community, and accelerate the development of the ASEAN community's Post-2025 Vision to make the ASEAN a future-oriented community for a peaceful, stable, secure, prosperous and resilient region," the statement said.

It added that the leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern and interests, Xinhua news agency reported.

