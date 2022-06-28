Cambodian ruling party celebrates 71st anniversary

Phnom Penh, June 28 The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on Tuesday marked the 71st anniversary of its inception, vowing to protect peace and political stability for sustainable socio-economic development in the Southeast Asian country.

In an address to thousands of party members at the CPP's headquarters in Phnom Penh, CPP President and Prime Minister Hun Sen said that over the past 71 years, Cambodia has gone through many stages of both pride and difficulty as well as extreme danger, reports Xinhua news agency.

"No matter in what the circumstances, the CPP remains committed to its purpose and ideals to build and defend an independent, peaceful, free, democratic, neutral and progressive Cambodia," he said.

"The CPP and the Cambodian people as a whole must absolutely protect peace, political stability and national security, which are essential conditions to ensure the peaceful life of the people with freedom, honor and dignity, and sustainable socio-economic development."

Hun Sen said the party continues to move forward on the path of liberal democracy, pluralism and the rule of law in line with the context of Cambodian society, and fully responds to the sacred aspirations of the people.

"At the same time, the party thwarts actions, from whatever sources they may be, that attempts to push Cambodia off this path or to suppress Cambodia's sovereignty," he said.

The CPP has been ruling the Southeast Asian country since 1979.

Meanwhile, Hun Sen said the celebration took place as the Covid-19 pandemic has waned and the kingdom has resumed all socio-economic activities and reopened its borders since last November.

"We firmly believe that we will be able to overcome the economic and social consequences of COVID-19, even though the disease has not yet disappeared from the face of the earth," he said.

Cambodia has reported no new infections for nearly two months and no active cases since June 7.

Hun Sen said Cambodia's economy has returned to positive growth in 2021 and is expected to improve further in 2022 and 2023.

