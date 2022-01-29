Came to power on the slogan 'Jal, Jungle aur Jameen', now doing business on it: Former CM Raghubar Das accuses Jharkhand govt of corruption

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Friday attacked the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress government in the state accusing it of indulging in illegal businesses of sand, stone and coal mining.

"There has been much exploitation in the 25 months tenure of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Illegal works relating to sand, minerals, stones, coal mines along with deforestation is practised in open. All work is going on under the patronage of the ruling family", said Das.

He further said, "After gaining power based on the slogan of 'Jal, Jungle aur Jameen', he is now doing business on it, cheating the people of the state."

Das claimed that the illegal businesses which are carried out in the state are being done under the patronage of the Hemant Soren family.

"The illegal work of sand and stone mining in the Santhal Pargana has come under the responsibility of one brother and illegal business of coal is going on under the protection of the other brother. The government officials are also into corruption along with them", said the BJP leader.

The former Chief Minister alleged that at present under the Soren-led government, there is rampant corruption in the state.

"Every day more than Rs 20 lakh worth sand are being transported out from the state's Bhurbhuri river on the instructions of the government. Since the illegal lifting of sand continues even after 25 months of CM's tenure, it is clear that the sand ghat leasing issue has not been resolved by the state government", alleged the former CM.

( With inputs from ANI )

