Can have petrol and diesel under GST if all states agree, says Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Nov 14 Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said that if states are ready, then the Centre can bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.

Puri, who was in Srinagar, told media persons that for bringing petrol and diesel under GST, the states need to have a consensus. So if the states are ready, then the Centre would also be prepared as it has been ready for it all along, he added, as per reports.

At the same time though, he noted that how would be implemented, is another issue altogether, and this should be addressed to the Finance Minister.

Puri also expressed doubts whether states would agree to bringing petrol and diesel under GST, as per the reports.

