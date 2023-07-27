'Can we take that on record': SC as UP govt counsel says 'bulldozing houses is wrong'

New Delhi, July 27 The Supreme Court on Thursday asked an Additional Advocate General (AAG) representing Uttar Pradesh government if his statement that "bulldozing houses is wrong" could be recorded by the court.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a batch of special leave petitions seeking bail which was opposed by the state counsel on ground that the accused was involved in multiple criminal cases and a charge of bulldozing a house in one of them.

"So you agree that bulldozing houses is wrong? Then you will of course not follow the principle of bulldozing houses? Should we record your statement that bulldozing houses is wrong?" the bench asked AAG Ravindra Raizada in a lighter vein.

"My plea is limited to this case (pertaining to the question of grant of bail). I will not exceed that," he said in response.

In the instant case, the petitioner was granted bail by the lower court but the order was set aside by the Allahabad High Court on the state’s government appeal in view of the criminal antecedents of the accused.

