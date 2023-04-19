Canada's largest federal public service union announces nationwide general strike

Ottawa, April 19 Canada's largest federal public service union announced that more than 155,000 workers will go on strike on Wednesday, setting the stage for one of the largest in the nation's history.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said the strike action is being taken by its members working for Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We truly hoped we wouldn't be forced to take strike action, but we've exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada's Federal Public Service workers," said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president.

"We're ready to reach a fair deal as soon as the government is ready to come to the table with a fair offer," Aylward added.

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat responded saying that despite some ongoing movement at the bargaining table on key issues by both sides, PSAC has decided to proceed with a nationwide general strike, and called on the PSAC "to work with us to build on the progress we've already made".

As a result of the strike, Canad should expect that some services of the government will be delayed or unavailable.

Negotiations between PSAC and Treasury Board began in June 2021, but reached an impasse in May 2022.

