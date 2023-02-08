"Can't put allegations on person..." BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who moved a breach of privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday said the Wayanad MP should not have put allegations on someone who is not present in Parliament session to defend himself.

"I have moved a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi. As per rules, in Parliament, you cannot put allegations on a person who is not present in the session to defend himself and also have to give notice and seek permission from the speaker," Dubey told ANI.

Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after his speech in Lok Sabha where he made certain allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey said, "These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements."

Dubey further said the Congress MP has made a statement which amounts to misleading the House in the absence of any documentary evidence besides being a reflection upon the Prime Minister.

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," the letter read.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a strong attack on the government in the wake of the Hiendenberg-Adani row linking the rise of Adani group to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that "rules were changed" in some sectors to favour the businessman.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the first opposition leader to speak during the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha , said the relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister and added that "real magic" started after 2014 and the businessman rose from 609th to second spot globally in the rich list.

"Relationships begin many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with

PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Lok Sabha.

The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations both inside and outside the House. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the allegations against the government were baseless and the whole ecosystem of Congress was based on twin pillars "of deal and commission".

( With inputs from ANI )

