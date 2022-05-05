Cardiologist is CPI-M's pick for Thrikkakara bypoll

Kochi, May 5 Kerala's ruling CPI-M on Thursday cleared the air over its May 31 Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll candidate but sprung a suprise by selecting interventional cardiologist Joe Joseph.

The 41-year-old popular cardiologist, presently working at a premier private hospital, here, is extremely popular in the district.

Announcing the decision, top CPI-M leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E.P.Jayarajan said: "He will be contesting on our symbol and victory is just a formality. We are surely going to win hands down. The people are with us and that's how we were able to increase our tally from 91 seats in 2016 to 99 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, people were taken aback in the Thrikkakara constituency when the name of young CPI-M leader K.S.Arunkumar which was being written on the walls as the CPI-M candidate was suddenly stopped.

State Industries Minister P.Rajeev slammed the media for naming Arunkumar as their candidate when there no was no discussion on it.

The bypoll was necessitated after 71-year-old P.T. Thomas passed away on December 22 last year.

On Monday, the Congress announced his widow Uma Thomas as the candidate who has already hit the campaign trail.

Thomas had won a second straight win in the April 2021 and increased his margin as compared to what he got in 2016.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce their candidate, likewise APP and Twenty 20 are also finalising theirs and will be announced soon.

