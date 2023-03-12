Case against EPS for 'assault' of AMMK worker

Chennai, March 12 Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and interim general secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS).

The case has been registered on a complaint by an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) functionary that he was assaulted by AIADMK men led by EPS.

According to Avaniyapuram police, a case has been registered against six people including Edappadi K. Palaniswami. EPS was travelling from Chennai to Madurai and in Madurai when he was travelling in an airport bus to the airport, a person was continuously making derogatory remarks against him.

The person identified as Rajeshwaran, an AMMK worker, started to record EPS live on Facebook using his phone. An aide who was with EPS immediately snatched his phone and handed it over to police officials.

Sources in the airport told that the AIADMK office-bearers and cadres who had come to the airport knowing about the visit of EPS, reportedly assaulted Rajeshwaran.

The Avaniyapuram police also filed a case against Rajeshwaran for using derogatory words in public against EPS.

It may be noted that AMMK was formed after V.K. Shashikala was expelled from the AIADMK and both O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami were instrumental in that. The AIADMK is now reeling under crisis with several leaders including O. Panneerselvam being expelled from the party.

OPS is a powerful Thevar leader in South Tamil Nadu and the action against him by the EPS faction has not gone down well with the Thevar community which is a powerful political force and traditional supporter of the AIADMK in south Tamil Nadu.



