Cattle scam: Anubrata Mondal is more influential than many, observers Calcutta HC judge

Kolkata, Dec 16 Trinamool Congress leader and party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal a prime accused in the multi-crore cattle scam in West Bengal is more influential that others involved in the matter, a judge of a division bench of Calcutta High Court observed on Friday.

Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ajay Kumar Gupta, was hearing the matter related to bail plea of Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody. Justice Bagchi made the observation during the course of hearing.

Mondal's counsel and senior advocate, Kapil Sibal, pleaded for his client's bail indicating that two other prime accused in the cattle smuggling scam namely Emanul Haque and Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar have already granted bails in the case.

Thereafter, Justice Bagchi observed that it is a fact that the petitioner in the case, that is Anubrata Mondal, is more influential than those who have been granted bails. "One judge has complained about receiving threats in the matter. The Central Bureau of Investigation has informed the court that a prime witness in the matter has gone missing. The court cannot take such matters lightly," Justice Bagchi observed.

Sibal in his counter argument said that although these allegations have been referred to in the case diary, they do not hold truth. "Not Anubrata Mondal but Emanul Haque is the prime accused in the matter. He is only accused of providing protection to Emanul. The CBI is yet to provide any substantial evidence against my client in the matter," Sibal argued.

In his counter argument, the CBI counsel said that after the after the death of Lalan Sheikh, the principal accused in Bogtui carnage, in CBI custody on December 12 evening, the state police have filed an FIR against CBI's investigating officer in the cattle smuggling scam through the later has to connection with the centra; agency's probe in the Bogtui matter. "In such a situation, things might turn critical even more if Mondal is granted bail", the CBI counsel argued.

At this, Justice Bagchi observed that keeping a close watch on the accused in custody was the responsibility of CBI.

After hearing both sides, the division bench asked both parties to file their respective arguments in forms of affidavits by December 23, when the matter will be heard again.

