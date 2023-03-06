CBI came to my home for questioning in the IRCTC matter: Rabri Devi

Patna, March 6 After a CBI team reached her residence here on Monday in connection with the IRCTC land for job case, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi herself announced said that the agency had come to question her.

The CBI has summoned RJD chief and former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others under land for job scam in Patna and Rabri Devi had given the CBI time for questioning on Monday.

A 12 member team in three SUVs reached Rabri Devi's residence at 10 a.m. on Monday and stayed for 4 hours, coming out at 2 p.m. After their departure, Rabri Devi reached the Legislative Council to attend the proceedings of the ongoing budget session.

"Such a raid and questing is a regular procedure. Nothing has happened," Rabri Devi told reporters after reaching the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav in this matter and a team will quiz him in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing concern over the CBI questioning, met her son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the corridor of the Assembly premises and asked him about it.

"The questioning is over now and she is on the way to Bihar Vidhan Parishad to attend the budget session," Tejashwi Yadav said.

