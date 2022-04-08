CBI might have to wait longer to question Anubrata Mondal

Kolkata, April 8 The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the cattle and coal smuggling cases in West Bengal might have to wait for some more time to question Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal in this matter.

Mondal, who's the party's district secretary for Birbhum, is currently admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital due to a number of reported physical ailments, including chest and stomach problems.

On Friday, the hospital authorities informed the CBI that Mondal is yet to get over his physical complications and is undergoing medical tests.

CBI sources here told that its officers are updating their seniors at the CBI Directorate in New Delhi on each and every development in this matter.

The CBI sleuths here are also in regular touch with the members of the medical board formed for Mondal to get updates on the latter's health condition.

Mondal was supposed to reach the CBI office at Nizam Palace here at around 11 am. He started from his residence at Chinar Park in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, but instead of reaching the CBI office, he went straight to the SSKM, complaining of chest and stomach problems.

He was examined at the hospital by a team of doctors and finally at around 2 pm, he was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of SSKM, which is meant for VVIPs.

Immediately after his hospitalisation, Mondal's counsel reached the CBI office and handed over a letter signed by the Trinamool leader, where the latter expressed his inability to appear before the agency sleuths for interrogation owing to his physical condition, despite his "sincere wish" to cooperate with the CBI.

