CBI officer probing post-poll violence in Bengal changed again, fourth in two years

Kolkata, March 31 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once again replaced the investigating officer probing the post-poll violence case in West Bengal in connection with the murder of a BJP worker, Abhijit Sarkar, in Kolkata soon after the results of the 2021 Assembly polls were announced.

Sources said that the new investigation officer appointed in this case is Mithun Biswas, who has already taken charge of the probe and started interacting with the family members of the victim.

This is the fourth time that the central probe agency has changed its investigation officer in this particular case since it launched its probe in 2021. Initially, Ajay Kumar was the investigating officer, who after some time was replaced by S. Gyani. On March 1, Gyani was replaced by Bivek Ranjan Roy. Before the latter could complete a month since taking charge, Roy has been replaced now.

The CBI had earlier replaced its counsel in the case. Although questions are being raised after so many frequent replacements, CBI officials have remained tight-lipped in the matter.

