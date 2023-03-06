CBI raid on Lalu family a conspiracy of the Centre, says Bihar Minister

Patna, March 6 Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav on Monday termed the questioning of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi by the CBI a "conspiracy" of the BJP-lead Central government to harass the Lalu Prasad family.

"When the BJP realised that the party was weakening in Bihar, they asked the CBI to conduct raids on the Lalu family. CBI has not obtained any proof in the past and it will not obtain it in future. As of Monday's raid, it has not obtained anything apart from cow dung, sand, bricks and stones. The CBI had conducted several raids in the past but not obtained anything," he said.

On the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Yadav said: "The investigation agency has done absolutely wrong with him. The 'Taripar' leaders are sitting in the BJP but investigating agencies are not doing anything to them. The leaders of BJP trying to create fear among opposition leaders, hence, they are using central agencies like the CBI, the ED, and Income Tax. Such ploy would not help them."

The CBI has summoned 16 persons including Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and others in the alleged IRCTC land for job scam. The questioning of Rabri Devi was part of this.

